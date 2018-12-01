

Super Series: Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning – photo by Duncan Gray



Edinburgh Lightning secured a triumphant 11-2 win over Glasgow Thunder, ensuring Lightning prevailed over Thunder in the opening night of the Super Series.





Glasgow started strongly, taking the lead after just four minutes courtesy of Kate Holmes.



A new rule for Super Series gives teams the opportunity to score a running penalty conversion after a field goal. They failed to double their lead immediately afterwards, however, Heather Howie unable to convert her running penalty.



From there it was all downhill for Thunder. Minutes later Edinburgh equalised, but like Glasgow they were unable to convert the running penalty which followed.



The game remained a fairly even contest for the majority of the first quarter, but an inspired Edinburgh side emerged after the momentary interval, scoring five goals in a period of six minutes.



Lucy Lanigan sent them into the lead after three minutes of the second quarter had been played, and Becky Mill then converted the ensuing running penalty to double their lead.



Almost immediately afterwards Edinburgh scored again to make it 4-1, before Mill once again stepped up without hesitation to give her jubilant side a four-goal lead.



The Lightning side continued to push for more, and were rewarded just minutes after their fifth as Laura Swanson found the net, taking advantage of a penalty corner.



Despite their five-goal deficit, Glasgow Thunder remained spirited, and gave some indication that a comeback was perhaps still possible as Holmes scored her second of the evening.



Nevertheless Howie was unable to convert the running penalty which followed afterwards, ensuring their opponents still had plenty of breathing space as the game reached half-time.



A dominant Lightning side refused to let up, and demonstrated how clinical they could be in front of goal at the end of the third quarter as Beth Dodds made it 7-2 before her side converted yet another running penalty, this time courtesy of Sarah Jamieson.



A ninth soon followed in the final quarter, with Mill then stepping up again to secure her hat-trick as she scored her third running penalty of the game.



With minutes to go, insult was added to injury as Ellie Hutcheson joined a whole host of players in her team who had managed to find the net, however Glasgow managed to retain some pride by saving the ensuing running penalty.



The game eventually ended 11-2, Edinburgh’s stars starting the tournament with a strong signal of intent.





Super Series: Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning – Development teams – photo by Duncan Gray



Meanwhile, Glasgow Thunder Development fared better in the evening’s opening match, securing a dramatic 2-1 win in the final minutes of the game.



A goal from Georgia Crooks followed by a running penalty from Bronwyn Shields in the dying moments of the game ensured it was heartbreak for Edinburgh’s youngsters in what was an evenly contested affair.



Glasgow had started the game strongly, but their opponents were initially more clinical in front of goal, Georgia Jones making it 1-0 five minutes in.



The young Thunder side spent considerable periods in control of the game, but Edinburgh nevertheless appeared assured in their lead, defending well and dangerous whenever they were able to push forward.



While the game appeared to be tilting in the favour of the leaders, Glasgow remained resilient and continued to push for an equaliser. Eventually they were rewarded, with Shields remaining remarkably composed as she scored the winning goal.



Scottish Hockey Union media release