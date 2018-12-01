



Grange could put some extra distance between themselves and the chasing pack of Western Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill with three points from Saturday`s catch-up fixture against Kelburne at Glasgow Green. This fixture brings down the curtain on the first part of the outdoor league with all teams having played eleven games – now on to the indoor.





After dropped points by both Wildcats and Grove Menzieshill last weekend, the champions still have a single point lead at the top, victory against Kelburne would increase that to four.



Over the last decade the outcome of the Grange – Kelburne encounters had a significant say in the destiny of the first division title, but this season the Paisley side are currently to be found second from bottom of the table.



But since these days Kelburne have embarked on a rebuilding process under coach Gordon Shepherd with the introduction of several promising youngsters – but almost inevitably the results have fallen away.



In contrast Grange have been the most consistent outfit, unbeaten so far this season with the only dropped points coming in draws against Clydesdale and Uddingston.



Grange took the first meeting of the clubs 3-1 earlier this month with Cammie Fraser, Dan Coultas and Robbie Shepherdson on target. It is difficult to see the outcome being any different on Saturday, but then again Kelburne on the back foot could be a dangerous animal.



Scottish Hockey Union media release