A change in the Irish Senior Cup rules means both Ballymoney and Ulster Elks can potentially add extra star quality to their line-ups for their second round dates.





This season, the Irish Senior Cup no longer provides a spot for the EY Champions Trophy and so is no longer classified as a direct qualifier for European competition.



German-based Katie Mullan and Megan Frazer are eligible to play for clubs not involved in competitions leading to European competition in the same season, making them available for Ballymoney and Ulster Elks, respectively, as they have done in the Ulster Premier League in recent weeks.



For Ballymoney, they host Loreto while Ulster Elks go to Railway Union and so if they can use these World Cup stars, it will be a massive boost.



Old Alex meet Muckross for the second time this season looking to reprise their 5-1 win in the league a month back. Pembroke take on Monkstown with a potential showdown between former team mates at Hermes, UCD and St Andrew’s – Chloe Watkins and Gillia Pinder.



Elsewhere, Pegasus are among the fancied to lift the famous trophy and will be expected to beat Trinity. One Ulster side is guaranteed a quarter final place with Ards hosting Belfast Harlequins hoping to overturn a recent 3-1 defeat to the same opposition.



Cork Harlequins will hope to keep their strong run of form going against Ulster Premier mid-table side Banbridge while UCD face Lurgan.



It’s also last 16 time in the Irish Hockey Trophy with several Leinster sides in action. It leaves just one game on the Leinster Division One agenda on Sunday with top two Trinity facing Corinthian for the second time in two weeks.



Glenanne bounced back from their recent run with Kate O’Connor scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Genesis in midweek.



Meanwhile, Ireland’s women had mixed fortunes in Valencia in their first uncapped games since the World Cup, losing 3-2 in their opening game and 1-0 in the third after drawing the second 2-2 against their Spanish hosts.



Gillian Pinder and Nikki Evans were on target in the first game while Ruth Maguire scored her first senior international goal in the drawn game with Lena Tice also on the mark.



Leinster Division One: Genesis 0 Glenanne 5 (K O’Connor 2, H Delaney, P Fitzpatrick, N Lyons)



Saturday 1st December 2018

Irish Senior Cup round 2: Ards v Belfast Harlequins, 2.30pm, Londonderry Park; Ballymoney v Loreto, 2.30pm, Joey Dunlop Centre; Cork Harlequins v Banbridge, 1.05pm, Farmers’ Cross; Old Alexandra v Muckross, 2pm, Milltown; Pegasus v Trinity, 2.30pm, Malone Playing Fields; Pembroke v Monkstown, 2.30pm, Serpentine Avenue; Railway Union v Ulster Elks, 1pm, Park Avenue; UCD v Lurgan, 4.20pm, Belfield



Irish Hockey round 2: Bandon v Three Rock Rovers, 2.30pm, Bandon GS; Bray v Greenfields, 12.30pm, Loreto Bray; Cork C of I v Mossley, 12pm, Garryduff; Lisnagarvey v NUIG, 2pm, Comber Road; Omagh v Rathgar, 1pm, Campsie; Our Lady’s v Clontarf, 12.30pm, Terenure; Portadown v North Kildare, 2.30pm, Edenvilla; Raphoe v Weston, 1pm, Royal & Prior



Munster Division One: UCC v Ashton, 12pm, Mardyke



Sunday 2nd December 2018

Leinster Division One: Trinity v Corinthian, 1pm, Santry Avenue

Munster Division One: UCC v Limerick, 12pm, Mardyke



