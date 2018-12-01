

Richard Forrest scored three goals in midweek for Railway. Pic: Adrian Boehm



The final weekend of men’s national club outdoor competition sees a key battle at the bottom of the EYHL while the scramble for EYHL Division 2 playoff places reaches the halfway point.





Cork C of I will hope they can end 2018 with their first EY Hockey League win of the calendar year as they play their back match against Annadale on Saturday.



The smart money, though, would be on a draw with the Garryduff side having drawn eight of their 13 games played to date since last January.



The tie was originally due to be played in October but bad weather saw the game postponed, leading to this December date. For Dale, it has been a slightly mixed campaign with wins over Pembroke and Cookstown combined with a number of narrow defeats.



Should C of I win it, though, they will move up a couple of places and above Dale on goal difference, making this is a key game in the battle to avoid relegation.



Otherwise, the focus is on EYHL Division 2. Railway Union face Bandon at the end of a busy week with two wins in Leinster Division One. They started with a handy 6-1 win over Rathgar on Tuesday and followed up with a 2-0 on Thursday at Dublin North with Richard Forrest netting three times in the process.



For Bandon, they need to get a result to stay in touch in the group following two losing bonus point ties. In EYHL2, wins are worth four points, draws two and there is one point for close-run losses.



UCD host Bangor in the other tie with the winner set for a top two spot over the Christmas break.



In Pool B, Corinthian will likely strengthen their position as they face bottom side UCC. The reds have bossed their games against Instonians and Kilkeel – who meet in the other tie – who have in turn both beaten the Cork students easily.



Sunday, meanwhile, sees a trio of Mills Cup quarter-finals on the agenda. Three Rock host Clontarf, Pembroke go to Kilkenny and Corinthian go to Portrane.



Men’s fixtures

Leinster Division One

Tuesday: Railway Union 6 (R Forrest 2, A Colton, A O’Callaghan, R Devlin, S McKeever) Rathgar 1 (A Malcolm)

Thursday: Dublin North 0 Railway Union 2 (R Forrest, S McKeever)



Saturday 1st December 2018

EY Hockey League: Cork C of I v Annadale, 2pm, Garryduff



EYHL Division 2

Pool 1: Railway Union v Bandon, 3pm, Park Avenue; UCD v Bangor, 2.50pm, Belfield

Pool 2: Kilkeel v Instonians, 2.30pm, Macauley Park; UCC v Corinthian, 3pm, Mardyke



Munster Division 1: Ashton v Cork Harlequins, 1pm, Ashton School; Catholic Institute v Waterford, 12.30pm, Rosbrien



Sunday 2nd December 2018

Mills Cup, quarter-finals: Kilkenny v Pembroke, 1.30pm, Kilkenny College; Portrane v Corinthian, 2pm, Whitechurch Park; Three Rock Rovers v Clontarf, 3.15pm, Grange Road



The Hook