Punjab Police beat Rock Rovers, Chandigarh, 5-0, while Signals, Jalandhar edged past Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Patiala, 10-9, to enter the semifinals on the third day of Dashmesh Hawks All India Hockey Festival.





Punjab Police took a 1-0 lead through a field goal by Jaskarn Singh in the 25th minute. Balwinder Singh got the second goal for the team in 36th minute. In the 46th minute, Pawandeep Singh scored through a field goal. Amanpreet Singh scored two goals through penalty corners, in the 51st and 59th minutes, steering the team into semifinals with a 5-0 scoreline.



In the second match, Signals, Jalandhar, took an early lead through a field goal by Ibnongo Singh in the ninth minute. PSPCL scored an equaliser in the 36th minute through a field goal by Kawalpreet Singh. PSPCL consolidated their lead through a field goal by Ravinder Singh in the 49th minute. However, Signals scored an equaliser in the 55th minute through a field goal by MP Singh. The score at the end of regulation time was locked at 2-2. In the penalty shootout, Signals won 10-9.



Punjab and Sind Bank Academy stunned Border Security Force (BSF) 4-1. Punjab and Sind Bank Academy got into the lead through a field goal in the ninth minute by Ramandeep Singh. He scored the second goal in the 23rd minute to consolidate the lead. Jagjot Singh added another field goal in the 27th minute.



In the second half, BSF opened their account with a field goal by Kanwarpal Singh in the 47th minute. Punjab and Sind Bank Academy increased the margin when Aman Gulati (57th min) scored a field goal, handing his team a 4-1 victory.



