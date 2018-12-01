LAHORE - Wapda and Punjab Colours made it to the semifinals from pool A after the penultimate day of the pool games in the 30th National Women Hockey Championship, here on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium.





Both the semi-finalist teams have won all their three matches so far. The two teams will play each other on Saturday to decide the pool winner.



In the other pool, it is a three horse race between Army, HEC and Railways. The two semi-final places will only be determined after the conclusion of the pool matches on Saturday.



Three matches were played on Friday. Railways swept aside Islamabad by 15 goals without reply. Rimsha Ilyas with nine goals (six field and three PC) emerged as the top scorer in a single match of this tournament.



In another match, the HEC too had a massive win, slamming 13 goals past KPK who failed to open their account. Sana Akhtar had four goals for the HEC.



The last fixture of the day saw Punjab Whites, the second string of the province, defeating Sindh Colours, the first string of that province, by three goals to nil. Areej Gul, Ziyat and Erij scored for the Punjab team.



The Nation