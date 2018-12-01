By Shane Sadanand



Shane Mcleod is one of the few coaches who are blessed with a set of skilled and power packed players like AUSTRALIA. Most of the players are playing together for more than 150 matches.





Hockey is a battle on artificial turf. So war laws must be applicable to determine the outcome of a hockey match.



Each coach will have at least four 'reserved' plans for this world cup. One to top the group, one for quarter final, one for semi final and final. The next match will be a psychological war between Shane Mcleod and Harendra Singh.



It will be a cardinal sin for a coach if he has to pull out a specific or reserved plan for an insignificant match. For Shane Mcleod, the match against India is very important, and if he wins as he can save a match before quarter finals.



The strategy for December 2nd game will have utmost importance for both coaches.



First two matches in the tournament exposed five tactical weaknesses of Belgium and four of India. It means Harendra can beat Belgium in five different ways and Shane Mcleod can beat India in four different tactical ways.



If Shane Mcleod is planning to take advantage of India 's obvious and long standing weaknesses, it may become counter productive for him.



Individually Belgium team is better than India in several aspects. But as a team they don't have that decisive edge as the last match against Canada told us.



Look at Victor Vagnez. He hasn't made any quantum jump in his performance for the past two years. When you measure the effectiveness of a coach, you have to see the fine changes one coach imparted to him in that period.



Let us see what could be Shane Mcleod's approach to India on tomorrow.



As goal keeping is concerned, they will target Sreejesh's three main vulnerabilities. With Birendra around Sreejesh is slightly different goal keeper than what we saw in Asian Games. Sometimes he may lift the game to Champions Trophy level. Instead of a Plan A design, Plan B could be effective for Sreejesh.



Belgium would be hoping to have a decisive lead in first quarter itself. They were struggling a bit in the second half of the first match against Canada. So first quarter will disclose Shane Mcleod's mind set.



Shane Mcleod is trying to create an impression that he uses football strategy of " false 9" with a slight modification. In the first match, their two main strikers, Tom Boon and Thomas Briels were moving together and support came from just behind. Against Canada they were parking six to seven players inside Canada's 23 and D. But that kind of freedom may not be possible against India.



Belgium will surely try to dominate the midfield play. They have brilliant midfield players with more experience than India but Indians may get a tremendous advantage if Harendra uses one of the core strength of Indian players to his advantage.



Surely Belgium forwards will try to exploit the positions of Kothajit and Amit Rohidas in defence. In this match if they decide to move in central channel, then Indian free man will have to use double efforts to counter it.



Just like the Belgium attackers, first set of Indian forwards will create headaches to Shane Mcleod. Both coaches will try to take advantage with second set of attackers. Tactics after the first substitution, will hold the key of this match.



Almost all players have been exposed to Indian goalie Sreejesh but that cannot be said in case of Vanasch. If Harendra or Shane Mcleod uses a different variation or player in Penalty Corner sequences, he will win the match for his country.



Fieldhockey.com