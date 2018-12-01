Uthra Ganesan





Imran Butt of Pakistan. Photo Credit: AFP



It has been a long-running wry joke in Indian sporting circles that Pakistan, regardless of the sport, cannot be defined, judged or predicted within the narrow confines of normal values. Rankings, statistics, form or fitness matter zilch to the team that, on its day, can be the best or the worst in the world, depending on which team turns up on the field.





Pakistan hockey fits the definition. In its training sessions here, the team has appeared a shadow of what it was three months back during the Asian Games. Fitness suddenly appears an alien concept for the side and the team has looked like a bunch of amateurs amidst a sea of hardened professionals -- specially when a side like Ireland, that is actually made up of players who double up with day duties to earn a living, sweats it out in another half of the turf.



And yet, no one is willing to write them off. And coach Tauqeer Ahmed Dar, who stepped in after Roelant Oltmans quit abruptly, admits everything was secondary to the mind and heart, the areas that make the team unpredictable.



“It is all mental. Yes fitness is important but in the end, how strong you are mentally and how big a heart you have is what makes the difference. It is temperament that counts,” Mr. Dar said here on Friday. His comments might be a throwback to simpler times when science was not a part of teams’ trainings but when it comes to Pakistan, he might just have nailed the puzzle.



It is part of the reason why he doesn’t call himself a coach or planner at all. “Three of the boys in the side – Imran Butt, Aleem Bilal and Faisal Qadir -- are from my academy in Lahore. I have had many interactions with them before taking over as coach. I think the change I can bring in is to motivate them and tell them they are Pakistan’s assets. It is because of them that we still talk about a glorious past and they are also our dreams for the future. They have all the skills in the world, what they lacked was motivation and confidence and that’s what we have been trying to give them as much as needed. The boys are now in high spirits and if they perform to their capacity, they could be a big surprise here,” he declared.



Big words for a team ranked 13th in the world without funds to hire professional support staff or a domestic structure to keep churning out players. But then, Pakistan hockey has for a long time now been about breaking the norms than following them. And Mr. Dar is unabashed in his praise of Hassan Sardar, who has been managing the side for a while now, for keeping the team together despite all the troubles.



“I have never come across this kind of management, the way this team has been treated by Sardar. Everyone respects everyone else now, they are not students and we are not headmasters, this is a team and a family now. I am here because of this man’s request. I don’t think there is any other hockey legend of his stature in Pakistan today or a single person in Pakistan hockey as good as him,” he said.



And yet, amidst al this talk, there is a realisation of realism as well. While the rest of the teams have been not too happy about the huge gaps between matches or the long tournament, Mr. Dar welcomed them. “Maybe for the higher ranked teams it is difficult. But for someone like us, ranked 13, with fitness issues, it is a good thing. Rest for three days is very positive so that we can recover and regain focus after a game. Our preparations have also been good with international assignments before the World Cup and our team is a good mix of youth and experience. I know Germany are the better team but we are hopeful of our chances,” he signed off.



For the sake of the beauty and thrill of international Hockey, one wishes his hopes come true.



The Hindu