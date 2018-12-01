



BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan will facing Germany in their first match in the Hockey World Cup 2018 today (Saturday) in Bhubaneswar, India.





The Pakistani side, currently ranked 13th, hoping to kick-off the tournament with a win. However, Germany are favourites as they are ranked seventh in the world hockey.



Both teams have met eight times in the World Cup with Pakistan winning five of their matches and Germany coming out victorious in only three. However, the last time these two met was during the 2002 World Cup where Germany defeated Pakistan 3-2.



The match between Pakistan and Germany will start at 6:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).



The Hockey World Cup 2018 this is being held in Bhubaneswar, India.



A total of 14 teams are participating in the tournament including the hosts India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Spain, New Zealand and Pakistan.



