By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: It’s a moment to cherish, not to be scared.





That’s the reply from Malaysian skipper Shukri Mutalib when asked about the team's feelings ahead of the battle against the Netherlands tomorrow.



Malaysia, 12th in the world, will open their World Cup campaign against the fourth ranked Dutch team at the Kalinga Stadium.



While a win for Malaysia will be super sweet, a draw fantastic, Shukri feels that if they lose to the Dutch,



it must not be a big margin.



“We need to cherish this match because it's not always that we get to play the Netherlands.



“I have only played them once even though I have 311 caps and have travelled the world playing hockey.



“The coach (Roelant Oltmans) has meticulously prepared us for this match and we know what to do. We know some of their weaknesses, and if we can catch them off guard, I believe it would be a super opening match for us.



“But then, even if we lose this match, we can't afford to let in too many goals as it will come into the picture when we play Pakistan as well as Germany in our next matches.”



Shukri, who has played 153 matches for the nation since 2013, has a record of 72 wins and 18 draws. The defender-cum-midfielder has scored one goal during that period.



Oltmans said he can't wait for the match to start. “We have done everything we could to prepare this team and now we can't wait for the matches to start.



“Our opening match against the Netherlands is not going to be easy, but we have our plans and if executed well, there could be a surprise," said Oltmans.



The Dutchman is hightly respected at the tournament venue, as Indian as well as Pakistani coaches and officials, have high regard of his capabilities.



And if there is anybody who can spring a surprise against the mighty Dutch at the Kalinga Stadium, it has to be Oltmans.



He has coached the Dutch women to become world champions in 1990, the Dutch men to become Olympic champions in 1996 and world champions in 1998.



New Straits Times