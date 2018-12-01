By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)





Man of the match Chinese Talake Du, who netted equaliser goal(2-2) against mighty England. Photo (courtesy Hockey India)



China is the 25th nation to have entered in the men’s World Cup. World-ranked 17th, China also made a record not to lose the debut match. Pakistan, Netherlands, Germany, India and Spain are the five teams who made their debut with wins in the inaugural edition of World Cup (1971), all these teams have won medals too in different editions. Silver medalist (1986) England made their debut in 1973 with a win. Noteworthy debuts were of Poland who held Pakistan to a draw in 1975 and South Africa who drew with Germany in 1994. Here are the details:

9 Teams who have made their debut with a win/draw Debut Team Year Opponent Score Result China 2018 England 2-2 Drawn South Africa 1994 Germany 1-1 Drawn Poland 1975 Pakistan 2-2 Drawn England 1973 Belgium 5-2 Won Spain 1971 Japan 2-0 Won Netherlands 1971 Spain 0-0 Drawn Germany* 1971 Argentina 5-1 Won Pakistan 1971 Australia 5-2 Won India 1971 France 1-0 Won

*West Germany (1971-1990) records merged in Germany.



