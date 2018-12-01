Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Minnows China avoid defeat in debut match in World Cup

Published on Saturday, 01 December 2018 10:00
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)


Man of the match Chinese Talake Du, who netted equaliser goal(2-2) against mighty England. Photo (courtesy Hockey India)

China is the 25th nation to have entered in the men’s World Cup. World-ranked 17th, China also made a record not to lose the debut match. Pakistan, Netherlands, Germany, India and Spain are the five teams who made their debut with wins in the inaugural edition of World Cup (1971), all these teams have won medals too in different editions. Silver medalist (1986) England made their debut in 1973 with a win. Noteworthy debuts were of Poland who held Pakistan to a draw in 1975 and South Africa who drew with Germany in 1994. Here are the details:

 

9 Teams who have made their debut with a win/draw

Debut Team

Year

Opponent

Score

Result

China

2018

England

2-2

Drawn

South Africa

1994

Germany

1-1

Drawn

Poland

1975

Pakistan

2-2

Drawn

England

1973

Belgium

5-2

Won

Spain

1971

Japan

2-0

Won

Netherlands

1971

Spain

0-0

Drawn

Germany*

1971

Argentina

5-1

Won

Pakistan

1971

Australia

5-2

Won

India

1971

France

1-0

Won

 *West Germany (1971-1990) records merged in Germany.

