By Jugjet Singh





China’s team celebrates after scoring during the men's Field Hockey World Cup match between England and China at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India 30 November 2018. EPA



BHUBANESWAR: World Cup newcomers China surprised England by forcing a 2-2 draw in Group B today.





China, ranked 17th in the world, were not given much of a chance against World No 7 England.



But coach Kim Sang Ryul's men shocked the packed stadium, as well as the world of hockey.



China took the lead through Guo Xiaoping in the fifth minute, but England fought back with goals from Mark Gleghorne (14th) and Liam Ansell (48th).



And with two minutes remaining in the match, China removed their goalkeeper and during “power play”, won a penalty corner.



Du Talake delivered in the 59th minute and China made an immediate impact in their World Cup debut.



In another Group B match, World No 1 Australia were given a scare before they managed to overcome a fighting Ireland 2-1.



Blake Govers gave the world champions an 11th minute lead, but Shane O'Donoghue equalised in the 13th minute.



Tim Brand gave Australia the lead again in the 34th minute and they held on to win three points.



Australia coach Colin Batch looked relieved, but almost choked on insects while talking to the press at the Free Zone.



After a coughing bout: "Sorry, the insects are a bother here,” he said.



Millions of insects swarmed the four stadium floodlights, and players, as well as fans, had to tolerate them.



New Straits Times