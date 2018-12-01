

European sides had a tough day on day three of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar as Ireland lost 2-1 to world number ones Australia while England conceded in the last two minutes to draw with China.





Australia took a 1-0 lead in the contest when Blake Govers launched a powerful penalty corner drag-flick beyond Ireland keeper David Harte 11 minutes into the game, but it was not an advantage they held for long.



Ireland stunned the Kookaburras in the second period when a high-quality attack was finished beautifully by Dragons’ Shane O’Donoghue, who produced terrific 3D skills to find a way past Aussie shot-stopper Andrew Charter.



Australia marked the start of the third quarter in style, with Corey Weyer’s sensational, defence-splitting pass from midfield being finished at the second attempt by Tim Brand, who had shown incredible athleticism to join the attack from defence.



It proved to be the decisive blow, with Australia showing all of their class to control the latter stages of the match and get their World Cup title defence off to a winning start.



For O’Donoghue, it saw him equal the national goals record for Ireland with 93, level with John Jermyn.



“It was a pity it was not more important as we are disappointed not to get something there,” was O’Donoghue assessment of his goal.



“Bitterly disappointing,” he continued. “We had a very strong first half but didn’t match the intensity in the second. They brought it on to us in the second and we didn’t do the things we did in the first to give us that solid platform.”



For England, they went behind early on with Guo Xiaoping showing superb skills along the backline before flicking above right arm the onrushing George Pinner and into the goal just five minutes into the contest.



England responded well, with Mark Gleghorne’s 14th minute penalty corner drag-flick levelling the scores after a strong passage of play from the Europeans.



Two goal-less quarters followed, leaving China 15 minutes away from claiming the most surprising result of the competition so far. That appeared to change in the 48th minute when Liam Ansell stole possession from a China defender before unleashing a superb backhand strike into bottom corner to give England a 2-1 lead.



However, there was to be one final twist in the tale. With less than two minutes remaining, China scored a dramatic equaliser thanks to a powerful penalty corner drag-flick from Du Talake, whose effort found its way into the England goal to give the competition’s second lowest ranked team a terrific point in their first ever World Cup match.



Day four on Saturday sees the Netherlands face Malaysia while Germany take on Pakistan.



Speaking ahead of the Malaysia match, Netherlands coach Max Caldas said: “At every tournament playing your first match is always difficult. We haven’t played Malaysia for several years, so it’s difficult to say what to expect.



“But we have done our homework and studied the team well. We respect the team of Malaysia. We are confident for our match tomorrow, but we also know we have to play a good match to beat them. We’re enjoying being in India. The pitches are good, the stadium is impressive, and the people are very friendly and helpful. Now we want to enjoy the tournament.”



Germany captain Martin Häner expressed his excitement about his team’s opening fixture against Pakistan. “It’s great to play against a team with such a great history again.



“I haven’t played against Pakistan for quite a while and it is always a challenge to play against such skillful players. We cannot wait to play in the Kalinga Stadium again in front of a hockey loving crowd. It’s always special to start the first match of a big tournament. We’ve had a good preparation and we’re confident that we are ready for a great opener against Pakistan.”



