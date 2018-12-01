s2h Team





Australia was expected to easily walk over Ireland. England was billed to decimate China. These predictions were based on history. But sports has its own way of writing and rewriting history. This was well evident today as third day had unfolded amidst full stands at the Kalinga hockey stadium in Odisha's capital.





Predictions and history went for a tumble at the World Cup arena. The Aussies were made to sweat by the neo-powers Ireland in the entire duration of the game. With an extraordinary display, Ireland almost stretched the world number one team to limits, though after sixty minutes it went down 1-2.



Later in the second match of the day, inexperienced China stunned England in early in the match with an artistic goal. England bounced back and struck twice. However, a minute before the hooter, valiant China made use of a godsend penalty corner to level the score 2-2. Talake Du took the penalty corner, whacked to the right of goalie for the equalizer. It must be a shocker of result for the Phil Roper's team that has four-time World Cupper Barry Middleton on its rank.



China were making their debut at World Cup, and what way it turned out to be.







England, one of the four nations that have figured in all the World Cups, had themselves to blame for letting their rivals dictate the terms. England was a bit rusty, and were seen rattled by the precision of their rivals.



To be fair to England, it was not their day. Balls will not go inside net, but will travel all along the peripherals of the cage.



a number of their shots at goal just either missed on both sides by a whisker or got deflected against the cage bar.



The Chinese, trained by the old fox Korean Kim Sang Rhyul, did not show any anxiety or nervousness as they took to World Cup for the first time, and also taxingly pitted against 1986 Cup winners, England.



They did not bother about other's history because they are here to make their own one. Which they did in style.







In the fifth minute, Xiaoping Guo bemused a host of defenders, who were surrounding him on the right backline but he managed to beat the covering goalie George Pinner (1-0). It took nine more minutes for the English to equalize through a penalty corner by Mark Gleghorne.



After the quick-silver first quarter, both sides vied for the better show, without anything to show on the scoreboard. Liam Ansell settled the issue of dominance in his side's favour with a beautiful goal three minutes in to the last quarter.



Chinese were fighting and the last minute goal by Du Talake doused the fires of England, denied them full points.



The Australian story too went in sync with the trend here- close finishes, no respect for ranking.



