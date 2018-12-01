Stretch Australia before losing 2-1



INDERVIR GREWAL IN BHUBANESWAR





Ireland’s players celebrate after scoring a goal against Australia in Bhubaneswar on Friday.



‘Coming up against the beast in world hockey” in your first World Cup match since 1990 is not an ideal scenario. But world No. 10 Ireland did not get overwhelmed by the gravity of facing world No. 1 Australia in their opener. They surprised the crowd and the two-time defending champions by equalising within two minutes after falling behind. Ireland, known for their grit, stretched Australia before losing 2-1, a significant result considering the difference in the teams’ preparations.





“Preparation was pretty hectic because so many of us are playing professionally in different clubs,” said Ireland goalkeeper David Harte. “We are training and playing in different countries. We fly home after a game on Sunday, train Monday to Wednesday, and fly back to play for the clubs again. It is very important to make the most of whatever time we have together,” he added.



If that is hectic, imagine having to do a fulltime job or studying PhD along with it. “Most of us are working or studying, only a few are playing professionally,” Harte added. “Some are accountants, some are lawyers and some are students. I am doing my master’s, my brother (Conor) is studying for his PhD. So, it’s all busy in the background because you can’t afford to do nothing but hockey. You can’t earn enough,” the two-time FIH Goalkeeper of Year award winner said.

Harte added that most players “who get the opportunity, go abroad to play”. “Out of the core group of 20, there are 15 guys playing outside Ireland. A lot of guys are trying to get experience in Belgium, Holland, Germany and England,” he said.



Harte said that in one way more players going abroad helped the Ireland team grow. “You get exposed to different styles of hockey,” he said.



New league



Ireland hockey is going through a “purple patch”, Harte said. “The women’s team won silver (in the World Cup earlier this year). The men’s team won its first bronze medal in the European Championships (in 2015) and qualified for the Olympics (Rio 2016) for the first time in over 108 years,” he said.



Harte added that a new national league and more funding played a big part in Ireland’s recent rise. “We have quite a lot of clubs. In terms of total hockey players, men and women, we have around 35000 players, which is quite a lot for such a small nation,” he said. “About three years ago, they introduced an all-Ireland league, where the best teams in the country play each other constantly. Earlier, it used to be provincial tournaments and the winners would compete for a cup at the end of the season. The top league has 10 teams and we have matches every week,” he added.



With their performance against Australia, Ireland are expected to reach the knockouts. Can they emulate the women’s team? “We look at them and we feel that we have an opportunity to prove to ourselves that regardless of whom you are playing, you have a chance,” he said. “Unlike the last World Cup, where two teams were clear favourites, this edition has five to six teams that could win the title.”



Improved funding



Is Ireland hopeful of writing their own fairytale like Argentina? Or will it be the start of Ireland’s transformation into a top hockey nation like Belgium? “Hopefully. When I made my debut, we were 18th or 19th and Belgium were 15th or 16th. It gives you an idea of their progression. But that has also come from a lot of funding and the group of quality players they have,” Harte said. What about the funding in Ireland. “We have had an improvement in funding from the government and the sponsors. But it still doesn’t compare with the likes of those international players who are fulltime funded. They have a monthly salary, more or less. We, unfortunately, don’t. But things have improved, we don’t have to pay to play anymore, which is nice,” he said.



