Ireland were narrowly beaten 2-1 by defending champions Australia in their opening Hockey World Cup pool match.





Tim Brand's third-period goal helped world number one side Australia to avoid a shock defeat in Pool B.



Ireland captain David Harte produced a string of saves to frustrate the holders after Shane O'Donoghue had cancelled out Blake Govers' opener.



Alexander Cox's Irish side will next face China at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday in their penultimate pool game.



Australia are aiming to become the first country to win three consecutive World Cup titles and the Kookaburras made a strong start when Govers converted a penalty corner drag flick to take the lead with just 11 minutes on the clock.



Ireland showed no signs of inexperience in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years. They forced an early double-save by Andrew Charter before drawing level when Sean Murray surged through the heart of the Australia defence, passing to O'Donoghue who batted the ball home to leave the sides tied on a goal apiece after the first quarter.



Ireland keeper David Harte was called on to deny Dylan Wotherspoon at the start of the second quarter, and he also held his nerve during a goal-mouth scramble as Australia started to increase the pressure.



The holders dominated the second half and deservedly regained the lead after a superb cross-field pass found Brand in space - the forward's initial shot was saved but he reacted impressively to sweep the loose ball into the net.



Ireland continued to threaten on the counter-attack and pressed for an equaliser during the final quarter, but O'Donoghue failed to connect with a reverse pass and the Kookaburras were able to cling on to the lead, even after Harte was withdrawn in favour of kicking back Paul Gleghorne for the closing stages.



2018 Hockey World Cup: Australia 2-1 Ireland

Australia: Govers (11), Brand (33)

Ireland: O'Donoghue (13)



BBC Sport