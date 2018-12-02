By Justin Bowie







Edinburgh Lightning were crowned Beatson Cancer Charity Super Series champions after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over the Dundee Devils.





Emily Dark sent the Devils into a 1-0 lead with an impressive flicked effort from a penalty corner shortly after the second quarter started, but Lightning soon responded courtesy of Becky Mill and Fiona Burnet.



The game was initially an even contest, both sides creating chances. Off the back of their 11-2 win against Glasgow last night, Edinburgh created the more dangerous opportunities but struggled to take control of the game.



There were possible signs of fatigue from them though as the second quarter began and the Devils took the lead.



Dundee pushed for a second against a compact Lightning defence, but Edinburgh reminded their opponents that the game was far from over as they came close to scoring twice as half-time approached.



The game turned on its head shortly before the end of the third quarter, Becky Mill scoring for the side from the capital to level the game at 1-1.



They were given a golden chance to take the lead in the dying moments of the third quarter when they were awarded a penalty, however a superb save from Dundee’s goalkeeper denied Fiona Semple.



Undeterred though, Lightning pushed on as the final quarter commenced, and were soon rewarded as Fiona Burnet sent them into the lead.



With Burnet’s goal being the first of the afternoon from open play, Edinburgh were given the opportunity to double their lead from a penalty corner, but Becky Mill was denied as the Dundee keeper once again kept her side into the game.



For the rest of the game the game the Devils pushed for an equaliser, but none came as Edinburgh secured their second straight win and the tournament.



The afternoon’s earlier game told a similar story, Edinburgh Lightning’s Development team also securing a 2-1 win over their Dundee opponents.



Like in the senior contest the Devils took the lead, Sophia Free opening the scoring after five minutes had been played.



While the Devils played well, Lightning remained in the contest, and were rewarded when they equalised courtesy of Cailin Hart’s goal from a penalty corner.



Lightning were buoyed by their goal, and took the lead shortly after the interval, Rhona Gowans scoring from another penalty corner.



Dundee piled on pressure towards the end, but Edinburgh held on, ensuring that there remains plenty to play for in the Development contest tomorrow between Glasgow and Dundee.



The result means it’s all to play for in tomorrow’s final match when the Devils take on Glasgow Thunder.



Scottish Hockey Union media release