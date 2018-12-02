

Men’s EY Hockey League

Cork C of I 2 (D Lynch, J Jermyn) Annadale 3 (R Burgess 3)

Ryan Burgess scored twice in the last six minutes to propel Annadale to a third win of the season, cruelly denying Cork C of I the points from a tie they led twice but ended up with nothing to show for their efforts.





In a fast start, Alex Deane hit the post in the first quarter and they stepped up the pace further in the second when they won a couple of corners, the latter of which was rebounded by David Lynch for 1-0. Phil Brownlow went close to a second from John Bruton’s pass but Annadale got level on the half-time whistle from a corner, Burgess netting the first of his trio of goals.



Into the second half, C of I won another series of corners in the third quarter and went back in front when John Jermyn beat Jonny Moore low down the glove side.



The hosts played most of the next phases in the Dale half until late in the game when Dale won a corner with six minutes to go. Burgess fired home powerfully to tie the game up and then, with the last play, he got another chance from a corner which he also slammed home for a big win.



EYHL Division 2 round-up



UCD soared to the top of Pool A of EY Hockey League Division 2 with a magic eight-goal win over Bangor at Belfield. Mark Samuel set them on their way to an 8-3 win with a corner deflection in the eighth minute and they went on to score four before the end of the first quarter.



Ewan Ramsay finished nicely on the reverse before Davd Nolan got the first of his hat trick of goals. A second for him came for a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.



David McClune pulled one back but it was 5-1 at half-time thanks to Andrew Tutty’s goal. Another McClune goal early in the second half did not threaten to kickstart a comeback for Bangor as Nolan, Peter Lynch and Iain Styles extended the lead to 8-2 with a quarter to go. McClune’s third was a mere consolation.



Railway are second in the group after they played out a lively 2-2 draw with Bandon at Park Avenue. Simon McKeever forced home the first goal from Railway’s third corner in the seventh minute and they held that lead into half-time, denied a second when Richard Forrest was adjudged to have touched in a move with his body.



They did, however, extend their lead in the second half via and Andy Colton drag-flick but Bandon replied immediately with a nice run ending with a diving David Smith touch.



Three minutes later, it was level when Bandon’s press yielded a turnover and then a corner which Colin Kingston equalised from. In a lively final quarter, both sides had their chances to win it but had to settle for the draw. The outcome leaves UCD on 10 points, Railway on 8 and Bandon and Bangor on 4 points at the halfway stage.



In Pool B, Corinthian lead the way following a 4-1 win at UCC, making it three wins from three so far. Ian Stewart continued his spectacular scoring run this season with a double while Dan Treacy also got two, out-doing Brian Stockil’s goal which had tied the game at 1-1.



The game also saw a special moment when father and son Neil and Craig Mackay lined out in the same team, the first pairing to do so in the EYHL. Neil was wearing the goalkeeping kit of his other son, Euan, as he stepped in between the posts in the final quarter.





Corinthian father and son Neil and Craig Mackay at the Mardyke



Instonians are up to second after a 4-2 win over Kilkeel. They led from the front with Gavin Lecky’s strike going in off a defender’s foot and William Robinson made it 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.



Gareth Russell mopped up from a save off Ashton Graham’s ball in to get Kilkeel back in the game at half-time but another Robinson corner made it 3-1. From the restart, Jonny Aiken scored a diving deflection but the game was settled when a Robinson flick was finished off by Stephen Kelso.



Corinthian go into Christmas on 12 points with Inst on 8, Kilkeel on 5 and UCC yet to register. The competition returns to action on February 16, 2019.



