



TINY insects have invaded the hockey pitch at the World Cup.





But Ireland goalkeeper David Harte (pic) is not blaming the annoying pests but himself after his team lost 1-2 to reigning world champions Australia in the opening Group B match at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.



The players had to fend off many insects in the stadium, but Harte said it was the same problem for everyone.



“The insects are everywhere but this is not the excuse for us to lose as all the other players have also been facing the same problem in the tournament,” said Harte, who played a pivotal role in helping Ireland to qualify for their first Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.



Harte has won the best goalkeeper awards for his brilliant saves in numerous tournaments in the past but on Friday, the lanky Ireland captain was a letdown and took the blame after he failed to stop a penalty corner from Blake Govers in the 11th minute to hand Australia a grand start.



Ireland levelled the score two minutes later through Shane O’Donoghue from close range but Tim Brand hit the winning goal for the world No. 1 Australians in the 34th minute.



Harte, who was voted the best goalkeeper in the Champions Challenge in Kuala Lumpur in 2014, was disappointed.



“I could have done better to stop it. I’m frustrated with the result as we threw many opportunities away in the match,” said the 30-year-old



“We have experienced players in the team and showed we could play good hockey. We did give Australia a good fight and will take some positives from this defeat.”



Ireland, who are featuring in the World Cup after a 28-year hiatus, next face China on Tuesday before taking on England on Friday.



The Star of Malaysia