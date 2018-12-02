Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: When China withdrew at the 11th hour from the Jakarta Asian Games in August, many quarters were shocked, angry as well as bemused by their decision.





The critics felt that China had chickened out for fear of being whipped at the Asiad, but there was more to it.



South Korean master coach Kim Sang Ryul took a bold, as well as calculated step, when he put his team into training instead of competition.



And it paid off handsomely when the World No 17 team held World No 7 England to a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.



Consider this - China were playing in their first ever World Cup match while England have been regulars since the tournament was incepted in 1971.



And out of China’s 1.38 biilion population, Guo Xiaoping will now be known as the first Chinese player to score in the World Cup. He dribbled past half the England defenders before scoring from an acute angle.



The 18 Chinse players showed super understanding, as all of them came from one province, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China has 34 provinces.



Ever a modest coach, Sang Ryul said: “We came here with no high expectations as we are making our debut but my players even surprised me by scoring two goals.”



Playing in Group B, China next play Ireland, and it looks like they have a good chance of advancing to the next stage.



Watch out for the Rise of the Great Wall in hockey.



New Straits Times