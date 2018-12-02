Spain was hit hard just one game into the World Cup with its captain and key midfielder Miguel Delas ruled out for the rest of the World Cup with injury.





The 34-year-old hurt his shoulder in his team’s 4-3 Pool A defeat to Olympic champion Argentina on Thursday and underwent tests to gauge the extent of the injury that ruled him unable to continue in the competition.



Spain has included 24-year-old Ricardo Sanchez as Delas' replacement with FIH approval, but the youngster, with 51 caps, will have big shoes to fill. Sanchez will join the squad soon.



