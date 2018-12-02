Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





“I DON’T look at past results,” Harendra Singh announced. Not even the victories? “No, I don’t look at wins,” the India coach insisted. With that statement, out went the one favourable statistic India could look towards for motivation before facing Belgium in their second match on Sunday.





India have lost 12 times to the world No. 2 side in the last six years. They have won only five times, and just three of those have come in FIH tournaments. But Bhubaneswar has been India’s top hunting ground, when it comes to taking down the Red Lions. Two of India’s wins over Belgium in FIH tournaments have come is the Temple City.



But the coach would not look at those wins for inspiration. To be fair, the coach meant that he didn’t look at past results, good or bad. “I look at the good and bad moments of the previous matches,” said Harendra. “The good things we have to carry forward to the next match and the mistakes, especially the unforced errors, we have to cut down. Past results don’t matter much,” he added. With such a big number of defeats against Belgium, it would be difficult for the coach to find too many good points. The unforced errors, though, are likely to come up in big numbers when the team sits for a meeting before the match.



‘Ready for counters’



India will have to keep their unforced errors to the minimum, especially in the midfield, if they don’t want to be hit on the counter. Belgium’s famously synchronised zonal defence draws the oppositions’ defenders to play balls into the “deceptively empty” midfield. It’s then that Belgium’s collective press, with three-four players boxing in the ball-carrier, comes into effect. An error there and Belgium will hit India with their lightning-fast counterattacks.



The coach said they would have to be ready for it, because some midfielder is likely to be caught off-guard. “After Belgium make that interception or tackle, they go forward fast,” Harendra said. “My players will take chances in the midfield, and it won’t be a 100 percent that they will be successful, they will lose the ball as well. How well-prepared the defence is to tackle that ball, we will have to be careful with it.”



Revenge on their mind



While India refuse to see back at the wins, Belgium look at their defeats in Bhubaneswar in a positive way. “We really want to play them again, we feel we can beat them,” Belgian defender Arthur van Doren said. How bad would they want to beat India here, in front of the partisan crowd? “It’s not just the crowd, we want to win for ourselves. We want to win this game and top the group. We will be ready for tomorrow,” he said. On both the previous occasions, the crowd had lifted India past Belgium. Last year, it was van Doren’s miss in the shootout sudden-death that had sent India through to the semifinals of the World League Finals.



Four years ago, India had beaten Belgium at the same stage, the 4-2 win taking the hosts to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy. Both those games, in the 2014 and last year, were do-or-die matches.



