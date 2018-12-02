



AIRASIA pilot Eric Koh (pic) kept Malaysia’s flag flying high in his first hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.





The 32-year-old officiated the match between England and China in the Group B match at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. He is the only Malaysian umpire to blow in the 14th edition of the prestigious tournament.



The charming and debonair Eric said it was a dream come true.



“It was a proud moment for me to work alongside the more experienced umpire Gregory (Uyttenhoven) of Belgium in the match,” said Eric, who started his umpiring career in the four-nation tournament in Canberra, Australia, in 2009.



“It was a good experience and I look forward to getting more opportunities.”



Eric’s involvement in hockey started 15 years ago when he played for Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) but his love for umpiring started because of Amarjit Singh.



Inspired by the renowned international umpire Amarjit, Eric, who also had previously worked with Malaysian Airlines for six years, said: “Amarjit has acted as an umpire in more than 150 international matches, including four World Cups and three Olympic Games.



“He was the first umpire from Malaysia to receive the FIH Golden Whistle award for umpiring 100 senior international matches.”



“Currently, I’m enjoying the best of both worlds – umpiring and flying a plane,” added Eric.



The Star of Malaysia