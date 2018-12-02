By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR (India): AirAsia pilot Eric Koh enjoyed a flying start at the World Cup when he umpired China's historic 2-2 draw against England on Friday.





AirAsia is the only international flight that lands at the Biju Patnaik Airport, and the Malaysian broke into laughter when asked if he flew the plane to Bhubaneswar.



“No! No! I was a passenger,” he replied.



The 32-year-old has now achieved his dream of umpiring in a World Cup, and he is looking forward to an Olympic experience next.



“It’s a wonderful feeling to be umpiring in my first World Cup, the crowd at Kalinga Stadium is simply awesome and it makes my job so much more enjoyable.



“I really enjoyed the fast match between England and China. I now look forward to the next stage, the Olympics,” said Eric.



Among his international umpiring appointments are South Asian Games, Dhaka 2010, World League Round One, Singapore 2012, EuroHockey Club Champions Trophy, Lille 2012, World League Round Three, Johor Baru 2013, the Junior World Cup in Delhi in 2013, and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and in the Gold Coast, 2018.



Malaysia has produced many international grade umpires with the most successful being Amarjit Singh who has umpired more than 150 international matches, including four World Cups and three Olympic Games. He was the first umpire from Malaysia to receive the FIH Golden Whistle for 100 senior international matches.



And it looks like Eric is going to fly as high as Amarjit in the world of umpiring.



New Straits Times