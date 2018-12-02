By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: The Pakistan defence stood like the Berlin Wall in their opening match against Germany, thanks to their former coach Roelant Oltmans.





Team manager Hassan Sardar had credited their defence to Oltmans in an earlier interview, saying: "For the eight months Oltmans was with Pakistan he built a strong defensive structure. He is a good defensive coach and we benefitted from his time with us."



Oltmans did not have enough time with the Malaysian players, as he was only hired after the Jakarta Asian Games, and while Pakistan lost only 1-0 to Germany, they received a 7-0 drubbing from the Netherlands.



Statistics speak for themselves.



The Germans were only given one penalty corner, and eight shots at goal from only 12 circle penetrations the entire game.



Malaysia were much more generous, as they gave the Dutch eight penalty corners, 25 shots at goal and 36 circle penetrations.



The Dutch only allowed two shots at goal off three circle penetrations, one of which was off the only penalty corner won.



It was no wonder that Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt walked off the pitch smiling and said: "We came here to win every match and came close against the Germans.



“I believe it would be a much better match against Malaysia, whom we have set our sights to beat and advance to the next round."



And off the five previous matches played by both teams in the World Cup, Pakistan won all.



Oltmans only has three more days to repair Malaysia's defensive wall, and plan to tear down Pakistan's border fence.



New Straits Times