THREE-TIME world champions Holland made Malaysia looked like novices when they handed out a 7-0 thrashing in the opening match of Group D at the hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.





It was the highest winning margin in the tournament so far. Penalty corner specialist Jeroen Hertzberger, who played for Malaysian team Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysian Hockey League was the destroyer scoring the first hattrick of the tournament in the 11th, 29th and 60th minute.



National coach, Dutchman Roelant Oltmans (pic) admitted that Malaysia were no match against his countrymen.



“They are far better in every department and we need to play against them more often to narrow the difference in standard. I never expected us to start so badly. We have four days to rest before we play Pakistan and I hope the players can recover,” said the 64-year-old Oltmans.



Holland coach Max Caldas said that they took Malaysia seriously.



“I praise Malaysian keeper S. Kumar as he was in top form and prevented a few goals,” said Caldas.



“We will continue to play at the same tempo in our next two matches.”



Holland will face Germany on Dec 5 and wrap up the group fixtures on Dec 9.



The Malaysia defence, led by Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim, was porous from the start and by the 11th minute were one goal down when Hertzberger’s hit towards goal went for a video referral which eventually Holland won.Inspired by the goal, Holland went in search of more but thanks to Kumar, who saved at least five penalty corners, Malaysia kept Holland at bay.



Holland kept up their relentless attacks and were rewarded in the 21st minute when Mirco Pruijser sounded the board. Hertzberger then made it 3-0 in the 29th minute.



Caldas’ men piled on the pressure and added four more goals in the last two quarters.



Mink van der Weerdeen scored off a penalty corner drag flick in the 35th minute and seven minutes later Robbert Kemperman, who earned his 200th cap, scored from close range.



Thierry Brinkman made it 6-0 in the 57th minute before Hertzberger completed the rout with his hattrick goal in the 60th minute.



The Star of Malaysia