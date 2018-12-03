LAHORE - The two pool A teams reigning champions Wapda and Lahore Colours will meet again today (Monday) in the final of the 30th Pakistan National Women Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium.





The final’s start time has been moved forward to 11 am while the third position playoff between Army and HEC will start at 9am. Punjab Colours and Wapda won their semifinals in contrasting fashion. The first semifinal between Punjab and Army was a closely contested encounter. Both sides displayed attacking game and there were chances aplenty at either end, open play as well as penalty corners. But neither side could find the target and the match entered the dreaded penalty shootout phase.



Punjab Colours prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout to make it to the final. Noman A Khan, CEO of Al-Moiz Industries, who are one of the sponsors of the championship, was the chief guest at the second semifinal.



Wapda, who have been dominating the national scene for the last many years, faced the surprise package from Higher Education Commission. Wapda remained in cruise control throughout the first half. Their captain Ishrat Abbas converted two penalty corners with well placed hits to either corner of the tin in the first quarter. Just one minute before the end of the first half, nimble footed Afshan Noreen made it 3-0 with a field goal.



HEC had a better second half which was more evenly played. WAPDA apparently took foot off the gas. The students earned a couple of PCs and also made field attempts, but the experienced WAPDA defence saw it off. Wapda too had opportunities and Hammra netted the fourth goal in the 48th minute.



In the pool match, Wapda, studded with a number of internationals, had defeated Punjab Colours 5-0, and they started as the firm favourites for the final.



