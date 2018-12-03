Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Signals win Dashmesh Hawks trophy

Published on Monday, 03 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 28
The Signals team poses with the trophy after beating Punjab and Sind Bank Akademy in the final at Ropar on Sunday. Tribune photo

Signals, Jalandhar, trounced Punjab and Sind Bank Academy 2-0 to win the Dashmesh Hawks All India Hockey Festival.



The match was played at a fast pace with both the teams matching each other in tactics. However, Signals scored a field goal through their captain Gansham Das, who made a superb solo effort.

Punjab and Sind Bank Academy made a number of quick raids but the Signals’ defence held firm. In 12th minute, Gansham Das again scored through a penalty corner to consolidate their lead. At the half time, Signals were leading 2-0.

In the second half, both the teams made some attacking moves but none of them could convert them into goals. Finally, Signals emerged winners with a 2-0 scoreline.

A cash prize of Rs 51,000 and the winners’ trophy was awarded to Signals. The runners-up Punjab and Sind Bank Academy got Rs 31,000.

The Tribune

