2019 Development Squads Named
Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce the 2019 National Development Squads. Both squads feature a range of up and coming players and some experienced international players.
The Men's Development Squad features 4 uncapped players, including Reuben Andrews (Midlands), Benjamin Edwards (North Harbour), Sam Hiha (Central) and Xavier Guy (North Harbour). The squad also sees Simon Child named as the most experienced player in the group.
The Women's Development Squad features 7 uncapped players, including Madeleine Williamson (North Harbour), Alex Lukin (Midlands), Katie Doar (Auckland), Ella Hyatt-Brown (North Harbour), Holly Pearson (North Harbour), Hope Ralph (Central) and Kaitlin Cotter (Central). The most capped player in the group is Amy Robinson who has 56 caps for the Vantage Black Sticks Women.
Vantage Black Sticks Men's Development Squad
|Player Name
|Region
|Position
|Age
|Caps
|Reuben Andrews
|Midlands
|Defender
|20
|0
|Malachi Buschl
|Southern
|Midfielder
|19
|7
|Dominic Dixon
|Central
|Goalkeeper
|22
|3
|Matt Rees-Gibbs
|Midlands
|Defender
|26
|10
|Benjamin Edwards
|North Harbour
|Defender
|20
|0
|Kieran O'Connor
|Auckland
|Striker
|23
|7
|Sam Hiha
|Central
|Striker
|21
|0
|Xavier Guy
|North Harbour
|Striker
|20
|0
|Simon Child
|Auckland
|Striker
|30
|274
|Daniel Harris
|Capital
|Defender
|22
|0
Vantage Black Sticks Women's Development Squad
|Player Name
|Region
|Position
|Age
|Caps
|Madeleine Williamson
|North Harbour
|Goalkeeper
|21
|0
|Maddison Dowe
|Auckland
|Defender
|21
|8
|Alex Lukin
|Midlands
|Defender
|20
|0
|Katie Doar
|Auckland
|Midfielder
|17
|0
|Ella Hyatt-Brown
|North Harbour
|Midfielder
|21
|0
|Cat Tinning
|Canterbury
|Midfielder
|22
|4
|Amy Robinson
|Midlands
|Midfielder
|22
|56
|Holly Pearson
|North Harbour
|Midfielder
|20
|0
|Hope Ralph
|Central
|Striker
|18
|0
|Kaitlin Cotter
|Central
|Striker
|17
|0
Hockey New Zealand Media release