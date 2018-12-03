Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia Beaten In Tight Under-21 Trans-Tasman Series

Published on Monday, 03 December 2018
Ben Somerford

The Australian Under-21 Women’s Development Team have lost their three-game Trans-Tasman Series 2-1 to New Zealand in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.



New Zealand won Sunday’s decider 2-1 to clinch the series win, after Australia had levelled the series with a 3-2 victory on Saturday. The hosts won the first game on Thursday 3-2.

On Sunday, captain Michaela Spano had given Australia a 14th minute lead before New Zealand responded with two third-quarter goals from Hope Ralph.

NSW’s Abigail Watson netted a hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-2 win, including the 54th minute winner.

On Thursday, Amy Lawton, fresh from competing at the 2018 Youth Olympics, scored Australia’s two goals in the 3-2 loss.

Under-21 Australian team for Trans-Tasman Series:
Sienna Archer (WA)
Alice Arnott (NSW)
Hannah Astbury (QLD)
Morgan Blamey (NSW)
Olivia Colasurdo (VIC)
Talei Forrest (ACT)
Morgan Gallagher (QLD)
Andrea Gillard (NSW)
Carly James (VIC)
Amy Lawton (VIC)
Morgan Mathison (QLD)
Pippa Morgan (WA)
Courtney Schonell (NSW)
Jolie Sertorio (WA)
Hattie Shand (SA)
Maddi Smith (NSW)
Michaela Spano (SA)
Abigail Wilson (NSW)

Hockey Australia media release

