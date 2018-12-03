Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Suffocated!

Published on Monday, 03 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
The World Cup organisers have been fumigating the stadium to keep the bugs away.

The insect problem in the Kalinga stadium is getting worse with each passing day.



With the floodlights coming on during the second match, the stadium is swarmed by insects of all kinds, making it difficult for the spectators to watch the matches and the cheerleaders to dance.

Even the players are constantly seen flailing about them, trying to get the bugs off.

On Friday, an insect flew into Australia coach Colin Batch’s mouth, causing a fit of cough.

Trying to resolve the problem, the organisers have been fumigating around the stadiums before and after the matches. However, that caused more inconvenience to the players. Some Belgian players complained of having difficulty training with the nauseating smell of the insecticides.

The Tribune

