



JEROEN Hertzberger (pic) is on cloud nine after scoring the first hattrick in the 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup.





Three-time world champions Holland thrashed coach Roelant Oltmans’ men 7-0 in the opening Group D match at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.



The 32-year-old Holland forward, who is featuring in his third consecutive World Cup, netted the goals against Malaysia in 12th, 29th and 60th minutes.



It was the biggest ever win for Holland over Malaysia in the history of the tournament.



Hertzberger was proud to score his hattrick in a big tournament like the World Cup.



“I never ever thought of doing so especially in the opening match against Malaysia.



“It is a big boost for me and also my teammates to start the World Cup with a big win.



“We never expected to beat a strong team like Malaysia with a big scoreline,” said Hertzberger, who played for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) this year.



Hertzberger said he knows most of the Malaysian players because he played in the MHL and felt sorry for their defeat in the World Cup.



“Malaysian players like Mohd Marhan (Jalil) and Joel (van Huizen) played for UniKL with me but in the World Cup, I am playing for Holland and every team are here to play well and win matches.



“I hope the Malaysian team can recover fast to give their best in the next match,” said Hertzberger, who scored 12 goals in the MHL to help UniKL to win the overall title in the TNB Cup.



Hertzberger made his debut in the World Cup in 2010 in New Delhi and netted one goal.



Four years later, he scored four goals in The Hague, Holland.



Hertzberger said scoring a hatrrick has whetted his appetite to score more goals in other matches.



“I am already 32 and I don’t think that I will be around until the next World Cup in four years.



“I just want to enjoy playing hockey in the World Cup and help my country to finish as high as possible in the tournament,” said Hertz­ berger.



Holland, who have featured in all the past 13 World Cups, will take on Germany on Dec 5 before they wrap up the fixtures against Pakistan on Dec 9.



The Star of Malaysia