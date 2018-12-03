By Aftar Singh





Joy and despair: Holland’s Mirco Pruijser (third from right) celebrate with teammates after scoring the third goal while Malaysian players look on agonisingly during their Group A clash on Saturday. Holland won 7-0.



DOWN but not out.



The Malaysia hockey team suffered an embarrassing 0-7 defeat to Holland in the first match of the Group D in the World Cup at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday night.





It was the worst ever defeat for Malaysia in their nine appearance in the World Cup since 1973 in Amstelveen, Holland.



It was also the biggest margin of defeat in the ongoing edition in Bhubaneswar.



The Malaysian players and officials looked lost as Holland made a mockery of the Malaysian team in the match.



Holland penetrated the Malaysian semi-circle 36 times and made 25 attempts at goal.



On the other hand, Malaysia only managed one attempt at goal.



Malaysia played well in the first 10 minutes of the match and once Holland scored their first goal in the 12th minute, the defence marshalled by Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim collapsed.



Malaysia had 11 players who are playing in their second World Cup but their performance were pathetic and disappointing as they were totally lost in the match.



In the entire match, Malaysia only had one chance to score when they earned a penalty corner in the 14th minute but forward Faizal Saari’s drag flick was saved by goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak.



The Malaysian players walked off the pitch with their head down and could not face the fans and also the journalists.



Forward Muhd Firhan Ashari, who is featuring in his second World Cup, was speechless when asked about the match.



The 25-year-old Firhan said that it was really demoralising to lose by such a big margin.



“We were no match against Holland, who played a fast attacking game.



“Our defence was shaky and we could not match them. They were a far more better team and they kept attacking until the final whistle,” said Firhan.



“The losing scoreline could have been higher if not for goalkeeper S. Kumar, who made some excellent saves.



“Despite the defeat, we have four days’ rest to recuperate and plan for our next match against Pakistan.



“It is not end of the world for us. We need to buck up and play much better in our next match against Pakistan.



“We need to beat Pakistan to finish in the top three in our group and seal a place in the second round,” said Firhan.



Pakistan lost 0-1 to Germany in their first match on Saturday night and they too will be going all out to get the better of Malaysia to book a place in the second round.



The Star of Malaysia