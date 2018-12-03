Red Lions find an equaliser in the 56th minute to escape with a thrilling 2-2 draw



INDERVIR GREWAL IN BHUBANESWAR





Mandeep Singh reacts after missing a chance to score against Belgium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. AFP



World No. 5 India showed uncharacteristic tactical maturity and mental strength to take the lead despite falling behind early, but Belgium reminded everyone why they are world No. 3 and serious title-contenders by snatching a late draw in the most thrilling encounter of the tournament so far.





A match with pool supremacy on the line, it turned out to be a great tactical battle, with the momentum shifting almost completely from one team to the other. If not for great defensive work from both teams, the match could have been a one-sided affair. Both sides enjoyed long passages of dominance at different times but couldn’t find the goals to show for it.



Belgium’s aggressive start against India was obvious. India have generally been more vulnerable at the start. Belgium’s plan worked but not completely. They started with high pressure, closing down the channels in the midfield. The stifling pressure on India’s midfielders by the triple-teaming Belgians meant that the hosts didn’t get past the half-line for the first five minutes. Belgium did get a penalty corner in the second minute, but it was saved on the line by Surendra Kumar. And if the Red Lions were looking for quick turnovers, they were left disappointed by India’s quick recovery in defence.



But Belgium kept chipping away at the Indian defence and earned another penalty corner in the eighth minute. Alexander Hendrickx scored with a fierce drag-flick, but PR Sreejesh would be disappointed to the let the ball in through his pads.



Happy with their lead, Belgium settled back a bit, but they still controlled the midfield. India failed to hold possession and had few good attacks. Mandeep Singh had a chance in the last minute of the first quarter but his touch was too heavy, and the deflection harmlessly rolled over the baseline.



The second half wasn’t much different. India were still struggling to find free players and link up to start any dangerous move, relapsing to hitting long balls into the circle. But the Belgian defence intercepted each ball with ease. Having suffered two heartbreaking losses to India in Bhubaneswar, Belgium had come prepared and were pumped-up. Victor Wegnez, standing at the top of the circle, intercepted Harmanpreet Singh’s intended hit into the danger area, cleared it away and let out a loud roar while staring straight at the Indian defender. Wegnez won a personal battle. The two share some history as well. Two years ago, Harmanpreet had won the Junior World Cup after beating Wegnez-led Belgium in the final. Belgium were winning the mental battle, while India were getting frustrated.



Middle men



The second half, though, started with a tactical change. India started with an extra midfielder or an inside-forward in a withdrawn role in place of a deep striker. The strategy worked. They got more control over the ball, started rotating it more. “It opened up space in the middle,” India coach Harendra Singh said. With a few attacks, they shook Belgium’s composure. The game became a little more open and chaotic, which worked in India’s favour. The counterattacks started working for India. They started making more use of the long high ball behind the Belgian defence. Belgium panicked further and started making individual errors.



India earned a penalty corner, but FIH goalkeeper of the year Vincent Vanasch produced a great save to deflect out Harmanpreet’s high drag-flick aimed for the left corner with his stick. India earned another penalty corner a few minutes later, and Varun Kumar — the star of the match in defence — got India a penalty stroke with his low drag-flick. Vanasch’s padded save deflected into the body of the defender on the goal-line. Harmanpreet, off-field during the PC, came in, faked right, hit left and returned to the sideline amidst thunderous cheer.



For the next 10 minutes, India had almost complete control of the ball, but did not have too many dangerous attacks. Until Simranjeet Singh, squatting down at the far post, calmly deflected in a cross from Kothajit Singh, who had made a surprising run along the goal-line. With 13 minutes to go, India had the lead and the momentum. Belgium were still struggling to get an attack going, while India were bursting with confidence. With just over four minutes to go, a desperate Belgium took their goalkeeper off. The gampelan paid off instantly. The extra man helped in stretching the Indian defence, and Simon Gougnard struck — again through Sreejesh’s pads. But Belgium were not satisfied with the draw, so they kept their goalkeeper off. Both teams had attacks in the final few minutes, but in the end, a draw seemed the fairest result.



The Tribune