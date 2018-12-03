Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Canada hold SA to 1-1 draw

Published on Monday, 03 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 30
Indervir grewal

Canada gave themselves of a chance of finishing second in the pool after a relatively comfortable 1-1 draw against the more attacking South Africa.



Facing India next, Canada can finish second if they beat the hosts, but the goal difference will have to be big. Nevertheless, they would feel the third place is more attainable after the draw.

South Africa, who lost 5-0 to India and face Belgium next; went all out for a win. They created more chances, got the lead in the 43rd minute through Nqobile Ntuli but captain Scott Tupper equalised two minutes later.

Desperate for the win, South Africa took off their goalkeeper late in the game. Strangely, though, the goalkeeper walked off while South Africa were defending a long corner. The extra man couldn’t get them the goal, and they are left with a near impossible task of beating Belgium for a chance to qualify for the crossover match.

The Tribune

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

