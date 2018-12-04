By AYUMBA AYODI





Defending champions Kenya Police and Butali Sugar Warriors won their respective matches on Sunday to set a dramatic end to the men’s hockey Premier League season this weekend.





Police edged out Nakuru 2-0 at Greensted in Nakuru while Butali Sugar crashed Strathmore Gladiators 3-0 at City Park. Police and Butali will now clash on Sunday in a match where the winner will lift this year’s title.



Police, the three-time champions, now have 60 points three ahead of second placed Butali Sugar. Police need just a point in their match against Butali to win the 2018 championship while the Sugar Millers have to get maximum points to lift the trophy on goal difference. Butali have goal difference of 60, ten better than Police.



Police prevailed over Butali 3-0 in the first leg hence Dennis Owoka’s side will be on revenge mission where victory will propel them to their second Cup success.Calvin Kanu and Titus Kimuati’s penalties in the first quarter pushed Police closer to their title defence and fourth Cup success.



On the other hand, Butali Sugar Warriors had to wait until the third quarter to silence the bullish Gladiators.Zack Aura converted from the spot in the 34th minute to give Butali the lead. Then Dutchman Merteen Fonteyn and Emmanuel Simiyu would score from field play in the 42nd and 44th minutes respectively to catapult Butali to victory.



The relegation battle will also go down the wire this weekend with Park Road Badgers (ninth), Nakuru (10), Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) (11) and Western Jaguars (12) fighting the big axe.



Three teams will be relegated from the Premier League with only one being promoted from the Super League. Badgers, who have 22 points must beat Wazalendo on Saturday to stay in the league but a loss will have them wait for the outcome of other matches to known their fate.



Nakuru, on 20 points must beat Western Jaguars in Nakuru on Saturday to survive relegation. Jaguars, who have 18 points, will face KCAU on Sunday at City Park. They must win their two matches if they hope to stay in the league.



