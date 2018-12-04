



LAHORE: WAPDA, the long standing national champions, retained the title at the 30th National Women’s Hockey Championships after beating Punjab Colours 4-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.





Comprising almost entirely of internationals, WAPDA were the favourites having won all their matches with ease including a 5-0 victory over Punjab Colours in the pool game. However, it were the Punjab side who made the early inroads and had a couple of chances in the early minutes.



The defending champions settled down soon and from their first penalty corner, Pakistan’s ace PC expert Ishrat Abbas sounded the board with her trademark angular flat hit. Later in the first quarter, both the sides wasted a PC each. The second quarter saw almost complete domination of WAPDA and the ball mostly remained in the opponents’ half. No less than six chances were squandered by them. Punjab net minder Tahira Islam, later declared tournament’s best goalkeeper, shone under the bar.



Just after the change of the sides, the goal which was coming for a long time finally arrived. Sana Allah Ditta putting it in from a very close range. After conceding the second goal, Punjab enjoyed a good spell earning two penalty corners but the proper execution was missing. In the dying minutes of the third quarter, little Sana Allah Ditta scored twice to complete her hat trick.



First she pounced upon a PC rebound and soon after capped a move from right. The last quarter was the most evenly contested. Both the sides had chances, open play and PCs. But it ended 4-0 for WAPDA.



It was a creditable performance from the Punjab Colours; the only provincial side to qualify for the semis. Almost all their players came from the Rukhsana Arshad Women’s Hockey Academy. Earlier, the playoff for the third position saw an exciting game between Army and Higher Education Commission (HEC). Army won 3-2. HEC twice came from behind to equalise but couldn’t neutralise Army’s third goal. Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Officer Commanding Central Air Command, put gold medals around the winning team’s necks. DG Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar presented silver medals to Punjab Colours. PHF secretary general Shahbaz Ahmad gave bronze medals to Army.



WAPDA received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 from the sponsors while Punjab Colours got richer by Rs 25,000. The DG Sports Board Punjab gave Rs 50,000 to the Punjab side and Rs 25,000 to WAPDA Chief guest AVM Irfan Ahmed announced Rs50,000 for the winners and Rs25,000 each for the runner-up and the third placed Army.



Player of Tournament: Hammra Latif (WAPDA)Goalkeeper of Tournament: Tahira Islam (Punjab)



RESULTS:



Final: WAPDA beat Punjab Colours 4-0 3rd Position: Army beat HEC 3-2.



