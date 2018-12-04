



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has announced the rosters that will travel to Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia to compete in the the Croatia Cup from December 30 to January 7. USA will be sending both the senior Indoor USWNT and Junior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team. Both selected squads will participate in training camps December 8-9 and December 22-23.





“The selections were particularly difficult with all of the players showing strong improvements throughout the weekend training camps,” said Kentwell. “This tour will give me the opportunity to look at a number of young athletes who will develop into the core of the next U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team.”



This six-team event will include both USA squads along with Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia’s U-21 team. An annual event, South Africa Women’s National Team won the second edition in January 2018.



The Croatia Cup will mark the first international contest for USA since the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany in February 2018. USA finished 10th in the squad’s first-ever appearance at the event and currently are ranked No. 12 in the FIH Hero World Rankings.



On the roster are six athletes that participated in the Indoor Hockey World Cup including Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) and Corinne Zanolli (Newton Square, Pa.). Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), who was a traveling alternate during the Indoor Hockey World Cup, was also named to the roster.



2019 Croatia Cup U.S. Women’s Indoor National Team Roster:

Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Allyson Fuller (Philadelphia, Pa.), Skye Joegriner (Gaithersburg, Md.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Me.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Corinne Zanolli (Newton Square, Pa.).



2019 Croatia Cup Junior U.S. Women’s Indoor National Team Roster:

Shelby Bumgarner (Pasadena, Md.), Olivia Bent-Cole (Ventnor, N.J.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Ryleigh Heck (Shamong, N.J.), Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.), Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.), Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.), Clara McCormick (Fox Chapel, Pa.), Evelyn Murray (Virginia Beach, Va.), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Macy Szukics (Allentown, Pa.), Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.).



“For many of these athletes, this will be their first exposure to international hockey and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the Eastern European style of indoor hockey,” added Kentwell.



The U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team has started a new cycle, building toward the next Indoor Pan American Cup and qualification for the Indoor Hockey World Cup.



The schedule for the Croatia Cup has not been released.



USFHA media release