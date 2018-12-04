

Alert: Canadian goalkeeper (left) clear the ball during a goalmouth melee in the match against South Africa on Sunday. The match ended 1-1.



THE Canadian hockey team certainly have a heart of gold.





The last time Canada were in India when they featured in the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, they gave away hundreds of hockey sticks to school students.



This time they are in Bhu­haneswar for the men’s Hockey World Cup and they hope to continue showering their kindness on the folks there.



The players and officials intend to donate cash to a welfare society.



Team captain Scott Tupper said that they want to continue the tradition which they started two years ago.



“We donated hundreds of hockey sticks to students in Lucknow two years ago as we love doing charity work in India.



“We are here not only to play hockey in the World Cup, but we also want to help others. We want to keep a good rapport with the Indian hockey team and also the people of India.



“Doing charity is the best way to make other people happy and what better way to do it than in India which has a huge population,” said Tupper.



Asked on the details of their charity, Tupper said that they have not decided on the amount and which welfare they would donate to.



“But we will surely do it as we love India. We have a strong Indian-Canadian flavour,” said Tupper.



Canada have a few players of Indian descent. Among them is Keegan Periera, who is featuring in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.



Periera was born in Mumbai in 1987 before he moved to Canada at the age of six.



Asked about Canada’s performance in the two first Group C matches, Tupper said that they gave a tough fight to world No. 3 Belgium before they lost narrowly 2-1.



“We played well against Belgium and gave them a good fight but in the second match against South Africa, we drop two crucial points as we only managed a 1-1 draw.



“We should have collected full points against the South Africans to finish in the top three in the group to qualify for the second round.



“Although we have a better goal difference against South Africa, we need to get at least a point against India to reach the second round,” said Tupper.



India and Belgium have four each from two matches but the hosts top the standings with a better goal difference.



India outplayed South Africa 5-0 and drew 2-2 with Belgium while Belgium beat Canada 2-1.



