Hard at work: Coach Roelant Oltmans taking the Malaysian team through a training session at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



NATIONAL goalkeeper S. Kumar was praised by other coaches for making multiple excellent saves in the first match against Holland.





And the 39-year-old Kumar, who is the oldest player in the 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup, wants his teammates to buck up and play with pride after a 7-0 thrashing by Holland at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.



It was Malaysia’s worst-ever defeat in the World Cup and also the worst score in Bhubaneswar.



Malaysia need an outright win over Pakistan tomorrow to finish in the top three in their group to qualify for the second round.



Pakistan were edged 1-0 by Germany, and they too need to collect full points against Malaysia to reach the second round.



So it will be a do or die situation for both teams.





Goalkeeper S. Kumar wants the players to play their hearts out against Pakistan.



Kumar, who was annoyed with his teammates’ performance against Holland, said that they have to wake up from the slumber and play really well against Pakistan.



“We should forget about the match against Holland and must focus fully against Pakistan.



“It is a crucial match as both teams want to collect full points to move to the second round,” he said.



Kumar added that he has done what he can between the posts in the match against Holland.



“I was the busiest man in the match as I have to save one shot after another .



“I vow to do my best again against Pakistan and want my teammates to rise to the occasion and do the same,” said Kumar.



Malaysia and Pakistan matches have always been a touch-and-go affair and it will be no different in the World Cup.



Malaysia have lost to Pakistan in the last three matches and the pressure will be on coach Roelant Oltmans to get the better of them.



Malaysia lost 1-4 to Pakistan in the group match at the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.



At the Asian Champions Trophy in Oman in October, Pakistan won 1-0 in the round robin match and also in the playoff for the bronze by winning 3-1 in penalty shootout after both teams played to a 4-4 draw.



Kumar said that this would be his last World Cup and he wants to end it by helping Malaysia finish as high as possible in the tournament.



“We have been doing a lot of training to rectify the mistakes we made against Holland and have been doing video analysis to see where we went wrong,” said Kumar.



