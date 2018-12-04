By Shahid Khan



Record four times World Cup champions, Pakistan went down 1-0 against Germany in their first match of the on- going World Cup to register only their second defeat ever in their opening match in 13 editions they have competed.





Ironically Greenshirts only other defeat in their first match in the World Cup was also in India at the 2010 World Cup (New Delhi) when the hosts defeated them 1-4.



Other than these two defeats Pakistan who failed to qualify for the previous World Cup (2014) have always opened with maximum points from their opening match except at the 3rd World Cup (1975) in Kuala Lumpur, when they were surprisingly held 2-2 by lowly ranked Poland.



However Greenshirts remained unbeaten in that World Cup, until they lost to India (1-2) in the final through a hotly disputed goal, awarded by the Malaysian umpire Vijaynathan.



The highest margin of victory in their opening World Cup campaigns was a whopping 9-0 victory against Ireland, at 1978 (Buenos Aires) World Cup when they went on to win the World Cup, scoring 35 goals and conceding only 4.



In the following World Cup (1982) when they retained the title they started its defence with a 6-1 victory over Argentina. That tournament also saw their highest ever margin of victory when they defeated New Zealand (12-3).



Their next opponents in the current World Cup are Malaysia whom Greenshirts have defeated twice previously in the opening matches of the World Cup in 1973 and 1998, 4-2 and 7-2 respectively.



Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary and hockey legend Shabaz Senior commenting on this must win match said, ‘they have a slight edge over Malaysia as we have defeated them in four previous events’. However Greenshirts will only underestimate them at their peril as they have former Pakistan coach Roelant Oltmans as their newly appointed head coach.



Fieldhockey Exclusive