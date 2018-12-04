

Australia at the Men's Hockey World Cup



England's next opponents in the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup are holders Australia, with the game taking place at 11:30am on Tuesday 4 December, live on BT Sport 1HD.





Danny Kerry's side drew their first game with China 1-1, while Australia overcame Ireland 2-1 in their first match in Bhubaneswar.



Barry Middleton is set to play his 20th game in World Cup, while Adam Dixon is looking to make World Cup appearance number 15. They are the only Englishmen in the current squad to have played more than ten World Cup games.



This will be England's 88th game in World Cups; to date we have scored 186 goals and won 47% of games.



England and Australia have faced each other ten times in World Cups, with Australia taking eight wins, including two in the 1986 and 1975 finals.



England will also be looking to exact revenge for the Commonwealth Games semi final earlier this year, when Trent Mitton scored either side of an Ian Sloan goal to progress to the final on the Gold Coast.



The top team from each Pool qualifies automatically for the Quarter Finals, while the second and third placed teams go into the crossover matches.



England Hockey Board Media release