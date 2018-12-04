Argentine team has a disciplined work ethic despite having many players over 30



Y.B. Sarangi





Manzzilli Agustin feels the older lot needs to put in more effort to catch up with the younger ones.



The core of the Argentina side in the World Cup has remained the same for quite some years now, with the average age of the side around 30, the highest in the tournament.





Consisting of nine players born in the 1970s and 80s, including 39-year-old goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi (the oldest in the tournament), the Olympic champion is perhaps the most industrious bunch in the current edition.



Understandably, the older lot needs to put in more effort to catch up with the younger ones in the tournament.



“You need to double the work, sometimes triple the work. The young players are really fast. You need to keep the level up — eating good, training hard and playing a lot of hockey. You can see a lot of fit players at 35, 36 or 40 years also,” said Agustin Mazzilli, a key member.



According to coach German Orozco, who has played with several players of the present team, it is easier to manage the experienced members who know what to do to remain fit.



“We have to change the word from old to experience. We are an experienced team instead of an old team. Some of us have played together for 15 years and some 10. That means we know each other a lot and know what to expect,” said Orozco.



The 29-year-old Mazzilli said even though football remained the first love of every Argentinian, the following for the hockey team increased after the Rio Olympics, where the Los Leones claimed its maiden gold medal.



“We are football lovers. It means we will always talk about football. We know hockey is getting bigger and bigger.



“We need to help the public know hockey and organise some tournaments in Argentina. People are watching this (World Cup on TV) and this crowd will also make the sport bigger (back home),” said Mazzilli.



The Hindu