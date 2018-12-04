Gutsy France makes Spain sweat for a draw



Y.B. Sarangi





Vital contribution: Spain captain and goalkeeper Quico Cortes saves this attempt from France’s Maximilien Branicki.



Olympic champion Argentina snatched a 3-0 victory over New Zealand in a Pool A match of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.





Argentina’s second consecutive win, scripted by goal-scorers Agustin Mazzilli, Lucas Vila and Lucas Martinez, has almost ensured its passage to the quarterfinals.



Even as the Black Sticks gave a good fight, the second-ranked Argentina had the edge in the first quarter. World No. 9 New Zealand then stepped up the aggression in the second period and had a couple of chances, including a penalty corner. However, the Argentine defence was alert to the danger.



First blood



The South Americans needed some innovation to breach New Zealand’s defence. Gonzalo Peillat sent in a long diagonal cross from the left and Mazzilli hit home in the 23rd minute to draw first blood.



Persistance paid off for Los Leones as they struck again in the 41st minute. Vila pounced on New Zealand captain Blair Tarrant’s defensive lapse to extend the lead. Argentina made it 3-0 through Martinez’s penalty corner conversion.



Meanwhile, eighth-placed Spain rallied to hold France, ranked 20th and lowest in the event, 1-1 in a close contest. France, returning to the World Cup after 28 years, maintained a tight leash on the three-time medallist and counter-attacked to create chances.



Lovely field goal



France went ahead through a lovely field goal as captain Victor Charlet’s reverse hit was slotted into the goal by Timothee Clement in the sixth minute.



Spain failed to capitalise on its opportunities, including seven penalty corners.



Alvaro Iglesias finally tapped in the equaliser and France’s Hugo Genestet failed to score from a penalty stroke in an action-packed final quarter.



The results: Pool A: France 1 (Clement 6) drew with Spain 1 (Iglesias 48); Argentina 3 (Mazzilli 23, Vila 41, Martinez 55) bt New Zealand 0.



The Hindu