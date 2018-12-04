

Arun Panchia and the Black Sticks were dominated by Argentina at the Hockey World Cup. (File photo) JOEL FORD/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men's Hockey World Cup campaign has hit a speed bump in the form of World No 2 Argentina.





New Zealand conceded goals in the second, third and fourth quarters and were dominated in a 3-0 loss in their second Pool A match in Bhubaneswar, India on Monday (Tuesday NZ Time).



Agustin Mazzilli scored in the 23rd minute, Lucas Vila in the 41st minute and Lucas Martinez finished it off in the 55th minute as Argentina remained unbeaten and remained on track to top the pool and advance directly to the quarterfinals.



New Zealand face Spain, ranked one spot higher in the world rankings, in their final pool match on Thursday (12.30am Friday NZT), with second in the pool on the line. Even with a loss, the Black Sticks would advance to the crossover knockout round unless France upset Argentina.



Stuff