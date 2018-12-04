Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks fall to Argentina

Published on Tuesday, 04 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 41
Nicolas Cicileo of Argentina collides with Marcus Child of New Zealand during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool A match. Photo /Getty

The New Zealand men's hockey team's World Cup aspirations remain alive in India, despite a 3-0 loss to Argentina.



The Olympic champions scored goals in the second, third and fourth quarters to advance directly to the quarter-finals.

Ninth-ranked New Zealand face eighth-ranked Spain in their final pool match on Friday morning.

The Black Sticks are currently clear second in the group after Spain and France drew 1-1.

The New Zealand Herald

