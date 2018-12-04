Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Argentina win, France hold Spain

Published on Tuesday, 04 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 52
Olympics champions Argentina took a big step towards a place in the quarterfinals after registering their second win of the tournament. Coming under initial pressure from an inspired New Zealand, Argentina took control and scored at regular intervals to win 3-0.


Agustin Mazzilli joined Simranjeet Singh at the top of the goal-scorers list, taking his tally to three with a 23rd-minute goal to give his team the lead. His take to control a bumpy cross was masterful, but the rasping tomahawk shot that followed, into the roof of the goal, was stunning. Lucas Vila doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Lucas Martinez made it 3-0 with a 55th-minute goal after a goalmouth scramble.

France take a point

World No. 20 France missed a late penalty stroke to miss out on a great opportunity to register a stunning win over world No. 8 and former World Cup finalists Spain. Playing attacking hockey, France took the lead in the sixth minute through a Timothee Clement deflection but a 48th-minute deflection from Alvaro Iglesias brought Spain back.

The Tribune

