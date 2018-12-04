s2h Team



Match No.11: 3rd DEC 2018 FRANCE Vs SPAIN



Both France and Spain have lost their first match respectively to New Zealand and Argentina. Therefore both teams were looking for an outright win so that they can still stay in race for the quarters. Since other two teams in the fray in their Group A are higher ranked, today's victory can ensure a place for the winning team a chance to play cross over. Under the condition, this match was played against moderate crowd at Kalinga stadium.





When 9.06 minutes left in the clock, France went for a video referral. It wanted a penalty stroke as it felt that one of his players, who was in a position to strike a shot at goal was physically tackled from doing so. However, in the flow of the game, the umpire had allowed the play to continue. France won the referral, they got a stroke. Confident Hugo Genestet (24 years old, 146 caps) took the stroke to the right of the cage. Experienced goalie Quico Cortes (268 caps) dived to his right and blocked the stroke on its flight with his left hand. The goal was denied to France. The match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw. Had Hugo been successful, France could have collected full three points. Now, it has to wait for the next and last pool match.



Match No.12: 3rd DEC 2018 ARGENTINA Vs NEW ZEALAND



Argentina and New Zealand entered the match with a win against their names. They were also top ranked team in pool A. A second victory today would pave way for the winner the majesticity of making it to the quarters without undergoing the cross-over hassles. Argentina ultimately won the match 3-0. On scoreboard it seemed the match was one-sided but it was not.



As a strange, the game did not start on a sedate pace each team trying to rove other and taking time to settle. Instead, it started on a very pacy note. within first 20 seconds, New Zealand was striking distace of scoring a goal. From deep defence, a long overhead landed in the rival circle of which a forward took a shot Goalie Vivaldi effected a smart save but only to give away a rebound at the top edge of the circle. Hugo Inglis was quick to spot his chance and sprinted to make a shot at goal. Vivaldi again blocked, only to see another shot attempted off a short rebound. Each shot had every bearing of a goal but it was not. Had only the Kiwis struck, the encounter would have gone either way. Argentina survived those early moments to stay put.



Stick2Hockey.com