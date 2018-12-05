Hockey club ready to roll.



Sibonelo Mtshali





PARTNERSHIP: Waterstone College principal Vernon Rorich and Michael Richards seal the deal at the astroturf from which club hockey players will benefit. Photo: Sibonelo Mtshali.



THE Johannesburg South Hockey Club (JhbSouthHockey), under the leadership of Michael Richards, a former premier hockey league player, is paving a way to make an impact in hockey in the southern areas.





With lots of experience and expertise in hockey, Michael wants to develop and empower aspiring hockey players.



He started playing hockey at the age of eight in Cape Town for Central Hockey Club, a club known for producing national coaches and captains. In Johannesburg, he played for various clubs including Wits Technikon, New Rover and Beaulieu Hockey, with renowned hockey trendsetters such as Allister Fredericks, who is supporting Michael in this venture.



“In the South, including areas such as Mondeor, Glenvista, Eldorado Park, Soweto, Lenasia South, Ennerdale, there are no hockey structures. These areas have been neglected when it comes to hockey, and that’s shocking. I am here to try to change that,” said Richards.



The club seeks to strive for excellence in every aspect of the game and has opened its doors to all players who wish to register.



A number of ex-provincial and premier league players have indicated they want to sign up. Based on what happens, the club might already be looking for top league spots for the 2019 outdoor season. Additionally, the club will give their members to rub shoulders with current campaigners and legends in the sport.



Also, the club aims to work hand in hand with Waterstone College, which will serve as their home ground.



Waterstone has proven itself to be an ambitious school with great aspirations. The club will mark their open day on February 2 at the college’s astroturf field.



It is planning an exciting, fun day to include skills development clinics and exhibition games.



The club will conduct tournaments and fun days throughout 2019 to keep its members and players motivated.



The club does not only seek to develop young players but also aims to be competitive in the Southern Gauteng Hockey Association leagues.



“I want the club to be a powerhouse in the next coming five years not just in the south but also in the province. There is talent around. Many people in the south used to play hockey but due lack of infrastructure this has faded,” said Richards



The club is making an appeal for sponsorships and funding to keep alive the dreams of aspiring players.



This will uplift the community and motivate those who had lost hope in becoming hockey professional players.





TURF: JHB South Hockey will use this turf as their home base.Photo: Sibonelo Mtshali.



For registration and more information you can contact Michael Richards on 083 461 7971 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Southern Courier