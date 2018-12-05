

Players with awards (left to right): U16 Boys’ Player of the Year Alex Wilson; U18 Girls’ and U21 Women Player of the Year, Emily Dark; Masters Men Player of the Year Donald MacFarlane. Photo by Avodah Media



It was an exceptional night at the Scottish Hockey Awards GALA as people from across hockey came together at the Caledonian University Conference hall to celebrate success.





Scotland U18 Girls’ were crowned the Team of the Year after the public vote saw them take over 50% of the vote following their incredible summer U18 Gold medal success at EuroHockey Championship II.



GB and Scotland stars Alan Forsyth and Nicki Cochrane took the senior Player of the Year awards with Emily Dark scooping both the U18 girls’ and U21 women Player of the Year Awards for her efforts at both age groups, while Cameron Golden won the U21 Men award.



Donald MacFarlane and Jackie Wilson took the Masters awards and Sarah Wilson was announced as Official of the Year. Jessica Buchanan and Alex Wilson were voted the U16 players of the year, and Ben Pearson won U18 Boy’s Player of the Year.



Nominees on the night ranged in age from 15 to 76 years old showing hockey truly is a sport for life.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “I’m absolutely delighted to see so many of our athletes recognised in the nominations, and would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners for their success. The awards have been a tremendous occasion and really show what a wonderful sport hockey is, and I look forward to celebrating the success of our athletes again in the future.”



Double award winner, and member of the Scotland U18 Team of the Year, Emily Dark said, “I’m really happy, it’s been a great season. The nominees are great and I’ve enjoyed playing with them all. It’s been an amazing year, super busy, and I’ve really enjoyed playing my hockey for Scotland.”





Photo by Avodah Media



The Winners



The U16 Girls’ Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Arthur Beverley Financial Management

Jessica Buchanan



U16 Boys Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Arthur Beverley Financial Management

Alex Wilson



U18 Girls Player of the Year Award, sponsored by MVP

Emily Dark



U18 Boys Player of the Year Award, sponsored by MVP

Ben Pearson



U21 Women Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Willow Grove Cafe

Emily Dark



U21 Men Player of the Year Award, sponsored by Willow Grove Cafe

Cameron Golden



Official of the year, sponsored by PSL

Sarah Wilson



Masters Men, sponsored by DVM Interior Solutions

Donald McFarlane



Masters Women, sponsored by DVM Interior Solutions

Jackie Wilson



Scotland Senior Women Player of the Year, sponsored by Regis Roofing

Nicki Cochrane



Scotland Senior Men Player of the Year, sponsored by Regis Roofing

Alan Forsyth



Team of the year, sponsored by Graham’s the Family Dairy

Scotland U18 Girls



Scottish Hockey Union media release